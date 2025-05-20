UM partners with Blackfoot on cybersecurity program

(Missoula Current) The University of Montana and Blackfoot Communications have launched a partnership to strengthen cybersecurity defense in rural areas of Montana.

The corporate partnership marks the first in Montana under the Public Infrastructure Security Cyber Education System (PISCES). It aims to provide cybersecurity analysis and training to local governments, public school systems and local utility companies.

“We are thrilled to have Blackfoot Communications as a partner,” said Tom Gallagher, Missoula College dean and associate vice provost for two-year education and workforce development. “They are a trustworthy community stalwart with deep connections to the rural communities we plan to serve.”

PISCES will provide students with hands-on experience in cybersecurity threat monitoring and management. Gallagher said they're critical skills for high-tech companies like Blackfoot.

“Montana has a great need for cybersecurity experts, and with Blackfoot’s help, we are solving a workforce gap and bridging the digital divide,” said Gallagher.

Blackfoot serves as the community liaison under the partnership and will help connect local organizations with the resources and training offered by PISCES.

“This is a win-win for Blackfoot,” said Chad Gardner, chief revenue officer of Blackfoot Communications. “We are proud to share this exceptional cybersecurity program with the communities we serve and support the development of the next generation of cybersecurity professionals.”