(Missoula Current) Enrollment at the University of Montana grew for the fifth straight year this fall and is up more than 16% since 2021, officials said Wednesday.

More than 11,060 students were enrolled this fall, including 592 first-generation students, 817 Native Americans and 397 veterans.

UM President Seth Bodnar praised the latest figures.

“Our No. 1 priority is to place student success at the center of all we do,” Bodnar said in a statement. “Given the high number of first-generation college students on our campus, this work is truly changing the economic trajectory for thousands of Montana families.”

The university has increased its focus on student retention over the last decade, and it has begun to drive up total enrollment figures. This year, the retention rate topped 77% and has grown by 9 percentage points since 2018.

Additionally, the number of UM graduate students enrolled in the fall semester increased by 9% over last fall to a record of 2,910, making UM the largest graduate school in the state. UM’s Alexander Blewett III School of Law also grew by 4% to 280 students.

“Students choose UM because they will succeed here, our Griz community will support them, and we will help them launch a meaningful career and lead a fulfilling life,” Bodnar said.