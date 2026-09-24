UM fall enrollment highest in 9 years; large Freshman class

Martin Kidston

(Missoula Current) The University of Montana this week released its fall enrollment figures, indicating another increase in students.

In fact, school officials said, enrollment is the highest it has been since 2017.

“More students are choosing the University of Montana, and more students are choosing to stay,” said UM President Jeremiah Shinn. “That’s the most encouraging part of these numbers.”

The headcount this fall reached 11,319 students, a figure not seen in nearly a decade. The university also welcomed its largest first-year class in 12 years and reported a record retention rate of more than 77%.

More than 1,500 first-time freshmen enrolled at UM this semester. University officials said the larger freshman class was a major factor behind the overall enrollment growth.

“Our job now is to help more students discover what they’re capable of becoming – and to be sure the University of Montana remains a place where students from Montana and beyond can build a future,” Shinn said.

Graduate enrollment also increased to 2,937 students, while enrollment at Missoula College reached 1,726. Both numbers increased from fall 2025.

“We have momentum,” Shinn said. “Our responsibility now is to build on it.”