UM Police Department seeks help locating missing individual

(Missoula Current) The University of Montana Police Department wants assistance from the community to help locate a missing individual, Josef W. Holta.

Holta, 23 years old, was last seen Tuesday, Aug. 4, in the afternoon around the UM Mountain Campus, and goes by the nickname Seth. Holta is known to frequent the Kim Williams Trail and M-Trail. Holta is currently not in possession of his phone.

Family and friends are concerned for his welfare, and anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is urged to contact the UM Police Department at 406-243-6131, 406-243-4000 or call 911, if the sighting is immediate.

Holta is described as 5’2’’ and weighs 120 to 130 pounds, with dark brown dyed hair and brown eyes. Holta has both ears pierced and a nose ring.