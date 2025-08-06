UM named one of Peace Corps’ top volunteer colleges

(Missoula Current) The University of Montana recently was distinguished as one of the Peace Corps' Top Volunteer-Producing Colleges in 2025 – a ranking that reinforces UM’s foundational ethos of public service.

The university has now been honored as the top college in the country for community and national service for three years in a row. UM also has ranked as a Carnegie classified institution for Community Engagement since 2008.

“This isn't the first time we've gotten this kind of a recognition from the Peace Corps, as well as other organizations,” said Karey Sabol, UM associate director for Experiential Learning – and a Peace Corps alumna herself. “It shows this through line of service throughout UM's history, and I think that’s a really powerful draw.”

Listed as No. 22 in the medium college group, six Grizzlies are serving in five countries around the world, including Albania and Montenegro, Eswatini, Kyrgyzstan, Senegal, and Sri Lanka, according to a Peace Corps’ news release.

More than 830 UM alumni have served since the Peace Corps’ founding in 1961. The University also supports returned Peace Corps volunteers pursuing graduate school through the financial support of the Coverdell Fellows program .

“I think we have students who come to the University who are very community-minded and public service-oriented,” Vernon said. “It's nice to be able to capitalize on that value system that they already have and say, ‘Wonderful, we have lots of ways to help you prepare for careers in these fields.’”