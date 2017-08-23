UM appoints Keller as interim VP of administration and finance

The University of Montana named alumni and longtime employee Rosi Keller to serve as interim vice president of administration and finance on Wednesday, replacing Mike Reid who is departing for a similar job at Sierra Nevada College.

Keller, a 32-year UM employee, begins the new job next week. She'll take the position on an interim basis as the university completes its search for a new president.

“Because we're in the midst of the presidential search, it's important to reserve the opportunity to fill this position on a permanent basis for the next president,” said UM President Sheila Stearns.

Keller worked at the university for 32 years before retiring in 2015. She spent more than half her career as associate vice president for administration and finance.

Before that, Keller directed UM Business Services for nine years. She also has experience working with UM’s master plan, Internal Audit and Human Resource Services.

In Wednesday's announcement, Stearns said Keller has helped with UM special projects since retiring and has collaborated with Reid in recent years. The school has filled several positions on an interim basis as it awaits the appointment of a new president.

“We applied similar thinking in asking interim Provost Beverly Edmond to extend her service to UM,” said Stearns. “As with Provost Edmond, we are fortunate to have a highly skilled executive to serve temporarily and continue to move the institution forward.”

Both Keller and Edmond have chosen not to seek their positions on permanent basis.

Keller will replace Reid, who served as vice president of administration and finance since 2013. Reid has accepted a similar position at Sierra Nevada College.

UM’s vice president for administration and finance provides leadership for Business Services, Facilities Services, Human Resource Services, UM Police, the Adams Center, Institutional Research, and Fiscal Affairs and Budget.