UM extends status as top-tier research university

(UM News Service) The University of Montana is still “R1.” UM defended its status as a top-tier research and doctorate-granting institution after the latest review by national classification organizations.

UM’s official designation for 2025 is “Research 1: Very High Spending and Doctorate Production.” The R1 designation is bestowed by the Carnegie Foundation for the Advancement of Teaching and the American Council on Education. Those organizations unveiled the latest university classifications on Thursday, Feb. 13.

“This is certainly good news for the University,” said Scott Whittenburg, UM vice president for research and creative scholarship. “This helps us recruit students – particularly graduate students – and also helps recruit top faculty who want to work at an R1 institution.”

Only about 3.7% of degree-granting colleges in the U.S. earn R1.

“It’s just a natural cycle for UM,” Whittenburg said. “As you do more funded research, you support more graduate students and therefore grow your number of doctoral completers.”

Generations of UM scientists, scholars and administrators have chased R1 status, a milestone the University finally achieved in early 2022 under the leadership of UM President Seth Bodnar.

“Earning R1, again, validates what is central to UM’s very mission as a successful and vibrant public research university,” Bodnar said. “This classification reflects UM’s wide and deep research profile enterprise, which serves as an economic driver for our region. UM is researching and providing solutions to some of the world’s largest challenges. It’s an exceptional classification for our university and our state.”

The initial R1 designation was to last five years before going up for renewal in 2027. However, Carnegie and ACE announced three years ago they would work together to refine and develop the classifications to better reflect the purpose, mission, focus and impact of higher education. This revamp meant an earlier-than-anticipated classification check for UM.

With the implementation of the new system and latest review passed, Whittenburg said, the University’s R1 status should be secure for the next four years. However, universities will now be evaluated for classification every three years instead of five.

According to the 2025 criteria, R1 universities must spend at least $50 million on research and development and award at least 70 research doctoral degrees. Evaluators noted UM had about $134 million in research expenditures in fiscal year 2023 and awarded 71 research doctorates that year.

UM research growth has continued its upward trajectory. Figures for fiscal year 2024 show an all-time record for research expenditures of $143.8 million – a 14% jump over the previous year. Whittenburg said UM needs to maintain that momentum and continue producing high-quality doctoral students.

“We still have some work to do as a campus to ensure we maintain our R1 status,” he said. “But at this time, we have cause for celebration.”