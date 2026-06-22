To Sha-Ron and Milltown Park, UM river shuttle launches this week

(Missoula Current) The University of Montana will again operate its free river shuttle to popular points on the Clark Fork River this summer, with service beginning this Thursday.

Summer shuttle buses will run Thursdays through Sundays, departing from Campus Drive between the Campus Recreation Center and Washington-Grizzly Stadium. The River Shuttle stops at Sha-Ron river access point and Milltown State Park.

River Shuttle riders also can enjoy free on-campus parking, courtesy of UM Parking. UDASH staff will distribute passes before boarding on Thursdays and Fridays. No parking passes are needed on weekends.

“Providing student-operated, zero-fare river shuttles aligns with ASUM Transportation’s mission to provide safe, sustainable and equitable transportation options to campus and the community,” said Vickie Rectenwald, UM director of the Associated Students of UM Transportation.

Since 2021, UDASH river shuttles have averaged over 1,700 trips each season, Rectenwald said. Shuttle dates have been adjusted to account for earlier weather and river flow conditions, and staff are predicting an increase in ridership for this summer.

Thursday and Friday departures are from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on the hour. Saturday and Sunday departures begin at 12 p.m. and run until 4 p.m. each hour. It’s recommended that passengers arrive at the bus stop 15 minutes before departure.

River recreators age 12 and older also are required to have a valid conservation license, which is required to access most state lands. Senior and youth licenses cost $4, resident licenses cost $8 and nonresident licenses cost $10.