Martin Kidston

(Missoula Current) Montana's rate of unemployment remained at 3.6% in February, still below the national average of 4.4%, the state said. But nearly all counties in western Montana remain higher than the state average and have seen increasing unemployment rates over the past year.

The figures are the latest released by the Montana Department of Labor and Industry and reflect the slow creep of core inflation, which has increased 2.5% over the past year.

The state's labor force fell in February but has grown by nearly 3,000 workers over the last year, according to the latest figures.

“To keep pace with our growing workforce demands, we’re prioritizing pathways to good-paying jobs for all Montanans,” Gov. Greg Gianforte said in a statement. “Whether in a career, college, or military, the state is equipped more than ever before to support Montanans, strengthen our workforce, and prepare the next generation to meet the needs of our job creators.”

The latest figures suggest that payroll jobs declined by 500 in February, with declines in leisure activities partially offset by gains in construction employment.

A report released by the state last August found that more than 100,000 working-age Montanans are not employed and not seeking work. The state's 406 JOBS initiative aims to decrease those numbers.

“We are expanding access to training, strengthening connections between employers and job seekers, and breaking down barriers so more Montanans can step into meaningful, good-paying careers,” said Sarah Swanson, commissioner of Labor and Industry. “Montana continues to demonstrate a strong and growing labor market.”

Nearly all counties in western Montana recorded an unemployment rate higher than the state average. Missoula County's unemployment rate increased to 3.9% in February, marking an increase of 0.4% and a loss of 221 jobs. Ravalli County saw its unemployment rate increase 0.6% in February to 5%

Lake County's unemployment rate increased to 5.3%; Mineral County to 6.4%; Granite County to 7.7% and Sanders County to 7.9%.