Unemployment rises in half the states in September

Tim Henderson

(Stateline) September unemployment rates rose in 25 states and fell in 21 compared with last year, the government reported Dec. 11 in a shutdown-delayed analysis.

The largest increase compared with September 2024 was in Oregon, where the rate rose from 4.2% to 5.2%, followed by the District of Columbia, increasing from 5.3% to 6.2% and Delaware, up from 3.6% to 4.5%.

The largest drops were in Indiana, down from 4.4% to 3.7%, Illinois (5.0% to 4.4%) and Kentucky (5.3% to 4.7%). Montana held at 3%.

Nationally unemployment rose to 4.4% from 4.1% last year and the number of unemployed people looking for work increased from 6.9 million to 7.6 million. September saw a better-than-expected increase of 119,000 in payroll jobs compared to August, after a loss of 4,000 in August.

There will be no October national employment report because the shutdown interrupted information collection. A November national report is scheduled for release Dec. 16. The state report for September had been delayed from its usual release date in October.

An alternative national jobs estimate for November, from private payroll processor ADP, showed a net loss of 32,000 jobs and bigger losses for small businesses with less than 50 employees, where jobs were down by 120,000 for the month. Professional services, tech and manufacturing had the largest losses

The lowest unemployment rate was in South Dakota, at 2%. There, a labor shortage is driving up hiring costs for state agencies and projects. The highest was 6.2% in the District of Columbia, reflecting the Trump administration’s federal layoffs.

Other high unemployment rates were reported in California (5.6%), Nevada (5.3%), New Jersey and Oregon (5.2%), and Michigan (5.1%).

The state-by-state unemployment report was delayed by the 43-day federal shutdown, which lasted until Nov. 12.