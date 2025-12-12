Montana unemployment at 3%; rate rises in 25 other states

Martin Kidston

(Missoula Current) As some states struggle with rising unemployment, Montana's unemployment rate lingered at 3% in September, according to Department of Labor and Industry.

The figure marks four consecutive years with unemployment at or below 3.4% in the state. The latest report was delayed due to the recent government shutdown, and data for October has been cancelled completely.

November's figures won't be released until January.

“Montana remains in the top states with the lowest unemployment as our workforce grows and businesses create more good-paying jobs,” Gov. Gianforte said in a statement. “Through our new initiative, 406 JOBS, we will continue to unlock pathways to work so all eligible Montanans are able to thrive in a meaningful career.”

The state launched the 406 JOBS program earlier this year to grow the state's workforce. It focuses on six high-demand sectors including health care, construction, hospitality, advanced manufacturing, computing, education and childcare.

Montana’s unemployment rate was 1.4% lower than the national unemployment rate, which was 4.4% in September. Montana remained in the top ten states in the nation with the lowest unemployment rates while unemployment rose in 25 other states, with Oregon leading the way with a rate now at 5.2%.

According to the state, Montana’s labor force added approximately 880 workers in September while total employment (which includes payroll, agricultural, and self-employed workers) increased slightly.

Payroll jobs declined slightly over the month, with gains in the healthcare sector offset by declines in the transportation and warehousing sector. Over the first nine months of the year, payrolls jobs have added at total of 700 jobs.

Missoula County recorded an unemployment rate of 2.8%, despite having lost 878 jobs over last year. Flathead County also recorded a rate of 28%; Ravalli County 3.4%, Granite County 4%, and Sanders County 4.5%.