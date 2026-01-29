City closes in on final adoption of new unified development code

Martin Kidston

(Missoula Current) The city's push to complete a sweeping update to its zoning and building regulations through code reform continued to advance this week, with final adoption anticipated by the end of the month.

On Wednesday, members of the City Council killed an increase in building heights in certain districts and pushed parking requirements to the second phase of code reform.

Council also approved wording around signage and added flexibility for staff when determining right-of-way improvements.

“A lot of what we're doing is empowering staff to make decisions, which streamlines the process,” said Public Works Director Jeremy Keene. “You always have the ability to come back and provide additional policies.”

Wednesday's motions also saw council members approve an amendment requiring sidewalks in projects that contain three or more “combined new or existing dwelling units.” The earlier version set the threshold at seven.

Council member Mirtha Becerra said the changes address the importance of walkability and connectivity within the city.

“Sidewalks are an important component of our transportation connectivity,” said Becerra. “We have many missing sidewalks and only a few tools for instillation of sidewalks. This attempts to strike a balance from what we hear from the development community and gets us closer to achieving true walkability.”

While portions of the process advanced without controversy, other portions remained in play. Landscaping requirements in the new code won't be resolved until next week, when council members are expected to make a final decision on the issue.

Among other things, the section of code will set the amount of landscaping required based upon gross floor area or building additions.

“Staff has done a great job striking a balance in the many goals in the Land Use Plan that we heard from community members,” one woman urged the council. “Now we're concerned that council is considering many significant changes that don't reflect those community priorities.”

Not everyone agreed saying that as written, the code doesn't recognize overhead utility lines, underground infrastructure, or the proximity of other buildings when requiring trees.

“The fire marshal does not want plantings on either side of a building when you only have a five-foot setback,” said David Gray, DVG Architects and Planning. “If the tree size is not listed, then a tree that's appropriate for a location can be planted, and it won't harm anything.”