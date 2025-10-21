United Way of Missoula County named Chamber’s top nonprofit

(Missoula Current) The Missoula Area Chamber of Commerce on Monday named the United Way of Missoula County its 2025 Nonprofit of the Year.

The award recognizes the organization’s leadership, community impact and longstanding partnership with local businesses and nonprofits.

“Like the Chamber, United Way works to preserve and enhance the quality of life in Missoula,” said Susan Hay Patrick, CEO of the local United Way. “With the strong support of the business community, we help kids succeed in school and life, we improve the health of families, we work to end homelessness, we strengthen the local nonprofit sector, and we make our community more resilient.”

For more than 90 years, United Way of Missoula County has united local businesses, government agencies, and nonprofit partners to address pressing community challenges and create lasting solutions.

From early childhood education and mental health programs to housing stability and crisis response, United Way’s collaborative approach makes a measurable difference for thousands of Missoulians each year.

“Being selected as the Chamber's Nonprofit of the Year is a tremendous honor for our United Way,” said Patrick. “As longtime Chamber members, we understand the significance and honor all that this 'seal of approval' from the Chamber represents.”