Get a job! UM’s student employment fair is Thursday, Aug. 30

The Office of Career Services at the University of Montana will host the Student Employment Fair from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 30, in the University Center Ballroom.

The fair is open to all organizations or departments on and off campus that need college students for part-time, internship or volunteer positions.

Registered employers will receive a career fair booth, lunch and free parking. The Office of Career Services will have students on hand to help employers with their fair materials and assist with setup.

Employers can register online by signing into Handshake at https://umt.joinhandshake.com/login.

For more information, call Laurie Fisher, director of Career Services, at 406-243-6989 or email careers@umontana.edu.