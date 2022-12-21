USDA awards funding for 12 renewable energy projects in southern Idaho

Christina Lords

(Idaho Capital Sun) In an effort to lower energy costs, expand access to clean energy and combat climate change, the U.S. Department of Agriculture will provide funding for 12 renewable energy projects in Idaho, said USDA Rural Development Idaho State Director Rudy Soto in a press release.

The projects, overseen by businesses and agricultural producers in the state, will receive more than $539,000 in federal funding, according to the release.

“Through partnering with USDA Rural Development, Idaho farmers and small business owners are leading the way in bringing renewable energy to our rural communities,” Soto said in the release. “Unlocking these meaningful cost savings, made possible through energy efficiency improvements, is a force multiplier when it comes to helping businesses to thrive and grow.”

The USDA will fund the projects through the Rural Energy for America Program. The program helps farmers, ag producers and entrepreneurs purchase and install renewable energy systems and make energy efficiency improvements, according to the release.

Thursday’s announcement is part of a larger national announcement detailing $285 million invested in similar projects nationwide, according to the release.

The 12 Idaho projects that received funding include: