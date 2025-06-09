Man struck, killed by vehicle crossing Reserve Street

(Missoula Current) A man was struck by a vehicle and killed while crossing Reserve Street late Friday night.

The Missoula Police Department on Monday released additional details around the incident but has not released the individual's name.

"An 80-year-old male operating a mobility scooter had been crossing Reserve Street when he was struck by a vehicle traveling southbound, driven by a 40-year-old female," the department said in a statement. "The location where the man attempted to cross was not a designated crosswalk."

The incident occurred around 11 p.m. at Reserve Street and American Way. Medical personal pronounced the man dead on scene.

"At this point in the investigation, there do not appear to be any contributing factors on the part of the female driver," the department added. "Based on the information available at this time, charges are not anticipated."