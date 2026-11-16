Martin Kidston

(Missoula Current) A robust fundraising effort and a growing coalition of partners has helped the city place more homeless veterans into housing over the last three years, though program partners admit there's more work to do.

Since 2023, Missoula's Built for Zero program has decreased veteran homelessness by more than 50%. Those aided by the program aren't just a statistic but rather, men and women who found themselves facing challenging times for a wide range of reasons.

“I've seen the increased collaboration across our community partners – all our veteran providers and partners coming together and putting the puzzle pieces together to make it work,” said Dylan Barbash. “There's always more than can be done around flexible funding.”

Barbash, the city's Built for Zero program manager, has raised $74,000 for the housing push, the last bit pledged for January. Contributions have come from a range of sources, from private donors to federal grants.

The funding is key for the program's success – placing veterans into housing.

“That's absolutely pivotal in increasing our housing placements. We can clear the barriers if something comes up,” Barbash said of the funding. “I'm actively still trying to fundraise for the Veteran Housing Fund.”

The fund provides veteran housing partners a flexible tool to place veterans into housing, including those who aren't eligible for other veteran-specific programs. In some cases, Barbash said, the funds can be used to pay arrears, such as an unpaid bill preventing one's placement into housing. In other cases, it may cover the housing itself.

Since November 2024, housing partners in Missoula have used the flexible funding to support 72 unique households in either securing housing or preventing a housing loss.

“It makes creative solutions possible, such as securing a room in an assisted living facility for a veteran with higher level care needs,” Barbash said. “When sufficient flexible funding is available, consistent reductions follow. It can happen in real time when flex funding is available. We can get things cleared and get folks into housing quickly.”

Over the last two years, the Built for Zero program has placed 146 veterans into housing. The number of chronically homeless veterans has also decreased, from a high of 48 in the summer of 2023 to roughly 15 as of September.

The pace of placement also has increased, according to the city. In 2023 when the push began, Missoula placed around two veterans into housing each month. Now, Barbash said, it's around six.

“Over the last 8 months, we've continued to make progress on our goals of reducing chronic veteran homelessness and reducing overall veteran homelessness,” Barbash said. “As of the end of September 2026, we had 48 actively houseless veterans, which is a 50% decrease from a few years ago.”

If you want to help reduce veteran houselessness please donate to the “Veteran Housing Fund” via the United Way of Missoula County. If you're a landlord or property management company and would like to help, reach out to Dylan Barbash at barbashd@ci.missoula.mt.us” If you want to help reduce veteran houselessness please donate to the “Veteran Housing Fund” via the United Way of Missoula County. If you're a landlord or property management company and would like to help, reach out to Dylan Barbash at barbashd@ci.missoula.mt.us”

While the numbers are noteworthy, Barbash and program partners admit there's more to do, from fundraising to addressing program gaps that will require local, state and federal policy solutions, along with the political and public will to make it happen.

Among other things, that includes an increase in veteran housing vouchers and an increased supply in housing dedicated to veterans.

“I'd like to continue driving down reductions and see an increase in awareness and donations to the Veteran Housing Fund,” said Barbash. “It's been a pivotal tool. By next Veterans Day, I'd like to drop our number even more.”

Those aided by the program aren't just statistics, they're men and women who served, only to face new challenges down the road.

For Air Force veteran Daryll Bradshaw, it was a loss of financial means. For Marine Corps veteran Jason Howard, it started with an accident and struggles with alcohol. For Air Force Kristi Jackson, it was military sexual trauma followed by addiction.

For Barbash, a former Conservation Corps employee, the reasons why don't matter. But placing individual veterans into housing, regardless of their past, does.

“This is definitely different than what I've done previously, but in any aspect of the work I've done, I like to help people and help them work through their goals,” he said. “This work does exactly that. I'm not saying that we're going to have zero unhoused veterans next year, but I'd like to continue to drive down reductions.”

More Reading

https://missoulacurrent.com/veteran-housing-education/

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