Viewpoint: Illogical decisions by City Council

Dick Giuliani

As a lifelong resident and a former Ward 1 City Council representative who helped pass Montana’s very first Open Space Bond in 1980, I have always believed in Missoula’s capacity for foresight. Back then, our community had the vision to protect critical landscapes like Mount Sentinel, Mount Jumbo, John Toole Park, and the Kim Williams Trail. We understood that once open land and mature ecosystems are paved over, they are gone forever. Today, however, I look at the actions of our municipal leadership and see a troubling pattern of illogical and contradictory decisions that directly undermine our city's long-term environmental health and social equity.

Nowhere is this contradiction more glaring than in the handling of the Midtown Commons project. The city is currently funneling millions of dollars in public subsidies into a development deal with Miramonte—touted broadly as an “investment opportunity”—that will completely obliterate a rare, flourishing riparian area and a mature cottonwood grove right in the core of our city.

Let us be clear about what is being lost. Mature cottonwoods act as vital natural infrastructure. They cool the surrounding environment through evapotranspiration, filter particulate matter and air pollution, capture carbon, and manage stormwater. Research indicates that replacing this thriving canopy with asphalt and buildings will transform a naturally cooled microclimate into a sun-exposed urban heat zone, spiking local summer temperatures by several degrees. Yet, astonishingly, neither the city nor the developer bothered to conduct a comprehensive tree inventory before lining up the bulldozers. Officials dismissed the ecosystem with remarks claiming the trees "are only there because of the ditch," as if natural carbon sequestration and air purification lose value based on their origin.

Even more disturbing is the glaring equity gap embedded in this decision. Missoula recently adopted its comprehensive Parks, Recreation, Open Space, and Trails (PROST) 2040 Master Plan, a guiding document ostensibly designed to align our growth with a healthy environment and community-driven needs. The city proudly celebrates spending millions to acquire and protect regional amenities like Marshall Mountain Park. But while remote mountain parks are wonderful assets, they are often out of reach for working-class families who cannot afford the time, equipment, or gasoline to access them.

Meanwhile, the Midtown Commons project systematically strips away the only accessible green space immediately surrounding vulnerable neighborhoods, apartment complexes, and mobile home communities filled with cooks, cashiers, and folks barely making ends meet. If this mature cottonwood grove were situated next to million-dollar homes in an affluent enclave, preserving it would be non-negotiable. Instead, working-class residents are forced to bear the brunt of local environmental degradation and microclimate warming. This is a textbook manifestation of ecological discrimination: spending public capital on green spaces for the privileged while erasing the daily life-sustaining canopy of the working class.

To compound matters, these choices do not exist in a vacuum. Across our region, we witness a dizzying policy disconnect—from state agencies approving industrial gravel pits and asphalt plants directly adjacent to wildlife corridors and residential areas, to city councils rushing through massive land dispositions without a formal environmental assessment.

We are told there is an urgent need for housing, and indeed there is. But true urban sustainability does not require us to pitch environmental protection and neighborhood equity into the garbage can. The developer’s timeline and shareholder profits should not supersede public health and basic common sense. What is another six months to pause, complete a proper environmental review, accurately inventory our urban canopy, and design a project that actually honors our climate goals?

Missoula has always prided itself on being a community that looks forward, protects its natural heritage, and stands up for fairness. Mayor Davis and the City Council face a defining choice. They can continue down a path of contradictory, short-sighted decisions that sacrifice our vulnerable neighbors and urban canopy for a quick real estate deal, or they can live up to the true spirit of our conservation legacy and our own PROST framework. Let’s slow down, demand an environmental assessment, and prove that Missoula can build housing without destroying the very soul of our city.

Dick Giuliani lives in Missoula