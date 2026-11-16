Viewpoint: Grateful for a place to feel safe

Amy Schaer

As we approach Thanksgiving and the close of the year, I find myself reflecting on what an extraordinary year it has been for Youth Homes. Mostly, I find myself thankful for our community, our team, and the chance to be part of something this meaningful.

For years, when kids were in crisis, they had nowhere to go except emergency rooms, jail cells, psychiatric units, or even the floor of a social worker’s office. It was an unacceptable situation during the worst time of their lives.

So we decided to do something about it.

Two years ago, we set out to build a new kind of crisis shelter for youth. We wanted one that not only gave them a place to go, but also a place where they could continue their education, maintain their support systems, access mental and physical health services, and work toward regaining a sense of normalcy and belonging.

It was a daunting task. It has been nearly 15 years since Youth Homes built the Tom Roy Home, and we weren’t sure what it would take. But with the incredible generosity of our community, we did it.

In September, we opened the Birnbaum Youth Home, named in memory of Geoff Birnbaum, a beloved community member who served as Youth Homes’ executive director for 42 years. I am grateful for his legacy, and I know he would be so proud of the team for coming together to make it happen and for how beautiful it turned out.

The shelter provides a safe, supportive environment for youth ages 10 to 17. It has eight quiet rooms, a large kitchen for shared meals, a room for movie nights, a space for therapy sessions, a basketball hoop, and more. Everything is designed and built specifically with these kids in mind.

The home features a vibrant mural and an imaginative ceramic installation by Lillian Nelson and Elisha Harteis. Each artist brought a unique vision and heartfelt dedication to this space, fostering hope, inclusivity, and joyful remembrance.

We have already started serving kids, and it is going great. It is heartwarming to watch young people walk into the Birnbaum Youth Home and begin to relax because it is new, clean, safe, quiet, and secure. Sometimes gratitude looks like a deep breath.

None of this happens alone, and I want to say thank you. Thank you to the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services, the Dennis and Phyllis Washington Foundation, Providence’s Well Being Trust, Patt and Terry Payne, Bill and Rosemary Gallagher Foundation, MMW Architects, Sirius Construction, Jordan Solar, NorthWestern Energy, PETE’S Electric, and more than 100 individuals, families, businesses, foundations, and community partners who donated to the effort. The support of our Missoula community has been more than I imagined.

I am also thankful for the Youth Homes staff, who bring compassion and steadiness to their work every day.

The world is changing, and it is affecting kids. Youth face increasingly challenging experiences and have complex needs, and they need help addressing them. Now, at this beautiful new home, we have what we need to support them in their time of need and give them the safety to start finding a way forward.

This Thanksgiving, I hope you will join me in counting what we have to be grateful for: a home where kids in crisis are met with kindness, and a community that made it possible.

It’s going to be a wonderful holiday season. Thank you.

Amy Schaer is the Chief Executive Officer of Youth Homes