Viewpoint: Former MPD officer backs Holloway for judgeship

Matt Stonesifer

After more than 20 years serving as a peace officer in Missoula, I have deep respect for the complexity of the decisions we ask our judges to make.

I worked with Judge Landee Holloway first in her role as a probation officer, and later as Justice of the Peace. Throughout my career, I have seen her uniquely well-rounded perspective. She knows that true community safety requires a careful balance between rehabilitation of defendants, support of victims, and holding people accountable.

Judge Holloway’s record shows her commitment to victims' rights—ensuring they have the right to fair treatment, to be present, and to be heard, alongside the assurance that defendants will actually show up to court. At the same time, her work with ROAD court demonstrates that she understands that helping DUI defendants pursue treatment and improve their lives must go hand in hand with strict accountability to keep drunk drivers off our roads.

Those who criticize Judge Holloway for (on rare occasions) sentencing defendants to jail or holding them on bond are woefully ignorant of the facts in those cases. The decision by some courts to outright reject jail as an option is not empathy, it’s willful ignorance of the risks those defendants pose to themselves, their victims, and the impact on our community as a whole.

For three decades, Judge Holloway has held positions of public trust, consistently proving her commitment to better outcomes for everyone in Missoula. I strongly endorse Landee Holloway for Justice of the Peace.

Matt Stonesifer, Captain (Ret.) Missoula Police Department