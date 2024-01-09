Viewpoint: Familiar Penwell Building name surprises family

Patty Penwell Olson

I was very interested in your article about the restoration of the “Penwell Building." It was a very good article and it left me with questions. My maiden's last name was Penwell. It isn’t a common last name.

I know about our family's great, great grandparents' homesteading in the Belgrade area. That a great uncle had the Penwell building built in Helena.

That my grandfather, his brothers and two cousins graduated from Montana State University in the late 1890’s to 1904, (not the schools name back then). However I was never told about a connection to the Missoula area.

My husband and I would love to go to Missoula and see the Penwell Building. I would love to personally thank you for the article.