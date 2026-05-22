Viewpoint: A letter from Humanities Montana

John Knight

This spring, I spent time on the road visiting communities where Humanities Montana programs are taking place and reconnecting with the partners who make this work possible.

In Ingomar, the Historic Jersey Lily Bar and Cafe is hosting One Book Montana, creating space for conversation in one of the smallest communities in the state. In Winnett, I joined a midday gathering at the Petroleum County Community Center and heard directly from participants about recent programs, including a visit from Montana Poet Laureate Allen Morris Jones, a reminder of the value of making space for ideas and connection in the places people already gather.

There is also exciting news from the Montana Center for the Book. The 2026 Great Reads from Great Places selections have been announced, with "The Way Around: A Field Guide to Going Nowhere" by Nicholas Triolo named as the adult title and "Galloping Away" by Robin Kolb selected for young readers.

We are excited to bring these titles to the National Book Festival in Washington, DC this August, where they will represent Montana on a national stage. The books will also anchor our One Book Montana program in the coming year, connecting readers across the state through shared stories.

Our Montana Voices speakers continue to travel across the state, bringing programs into libraries, schools, museums, and community spaces. Programs like Connecting to Land Through an Indigenous Lens with Lailani Upham invite participants to engage with Indigenous stories, knowledge systems, and relationships to place, offering a deeper understanding of stewardship and connection to the natural world.

These programs create space for reflection and conversation, ensuring that these ideas remain active and accessible in communities across Montana. If you are connected to a local library, school, or museum, I encourage you to reach out and explore bringing an Our Montana Voices presentation to your community.

While we continue to await access to federal funds approved by Congress earlier this year, your support is what allows programs like Our Montana Voices, One Book Montana, and the Democracy Project to continue reaching communities across Montana today. It sustains this work in real time and ensures that people across the state can continue to take part.

Humanities Montana remains committed to ensuring that communities across the state have access to thoughtful, meaningful humanities programming. With your support, we will keep this work moving forward, connecting Montanans through stories, ideas, and shared experiences.

John Knight is the executive director of Humanities Montana