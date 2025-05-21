Viewpoint: Cut off aid to Israel

David Daniels

The October 7, 2023 attack on Israel marked a horrible day. Some Montanans might say this issue doesn’t involve us. I disagree. When genocide is committed using American tax dollars and equipment, it becomes our problem.

Violence that murders innocent people is evil. Hamas fighters launched a surprise attack that penetrated Israel’s security perimeter and murdered 1,200 Israelis. This was an act of evilness.

Israel responded with military operations that continue to the day. Over 51,000 Palestinians have been killed with most victims being women and children. There are no military targets left, only refugee camps, hospitals, and journalists who are being targeted. Thus, evil is amplified.

Millions of Jews around the world oppose the barbarity of the Israeli response. During last month’s Holocaust Memorial Day in Israel, several remaining Holocaust survivors and descendents spoke out publicly against Israeli policy. Their participation in protests against Netanyahu underscores the severity of this evil.

People who speak out against atrocities are automatically labelled Pro-Palestinian and anti-Semitic. Corporate media’s use of the term “Pro-Palestinian” shows inherent bias by assigning a blanket label to a variety of individuals.

If logic were in fashion, media outlets that undiscerningly use the term “Pro-Palestinian” towards protesters could also label the Holocaust survivors as anti-Semites.

Students being arrested and harassed at American universities are true heroes. Knowledgeable people recognize the noble purpose behind these demonstrations. Saving the lives of innocent children is never a crime, despite threats of arrest, revoked scholarships, police brutality, and harassment.

The Republican Inquisition around anti-Semitism is driven by the same personalities that brought us Cyber Ninjas, false voter fraud, Hunter Biden’s laptop, 2,000 Mules, violent insurrection, ad nauseum.

These perverted personalities also banned film distribution of the award-winning documentary No Other Land. They’re controlling American life by limiting what we can read, see, discuss, and think. Things are really bad right now.

America needs to reexamine its commitments to Israel and stop sending aid. Our foreign policy should be redirected towards implementation of the Oslo Peace Accords. But for now, stop all aid to Israel.

Murdering innocent people is evil. Using military weapons and personnel makes such crimes especially egregious. Using starvation to murder children, as Israel is now doing, goes beyond evil. People supporting this doctrine of sustained child murder, whether in congress, diplomatic corps, or business, must be held accountable for their conduct.

There are indications that Netanyahu plans to ethnically-cleanse the remaining two million citizens of Gaza. Similar crimes are being considered for the West Bank.

85 years ago, Americans turned their backs on Jewish refugees fleeing Nazi Germany saying nothing bad is really going to happen. Will America continue to turn a deaf ear towards similar Palestinian pleas for peace and justice?