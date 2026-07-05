Viewpoint: Reflections on America 250 and the ‘resistance’

Rose Zee

It was 250 years ago that a group of people rose up against a tyrant and declared independence from a distant king.

Today, we live in a country in which our president has enriched himself “earning” $2.2 billion in his first year as president while our costs of living have skyrocketed, our friends have had their rights stripped away, our public lands have been put up for sale, and we have destroyed the hard-earned trust of global partners.

Over one year ago at the first No Kings rally I said, “The assaults on our democracy is not a question of Republican or Independent, Libertarian or Democrat. We are at a moment in which it is simply a question of right and wrong.” Since then the attacks on our values have continued on all fronts.

It is for that reason that 7,000 people have joined Missoula Resists and over 10,000 have regularly rallied. As the constitutional congress showed 250 years ago, “When tyranny becomes law, rebellion becomes duty."

Many of us never dreamt we would be part of a resistance. We are proud veterans, teachers, farmers, neighbors, and friends. We are united by a belief that our country can only be great when it is good. We are united by a belief that we the people have the power. We are united by a belief that our flag must still stand for liberty and justice for all.

Despite the clear need to resist, we also have to admit that some days feel dark. We see the same flags we fought to defend flying and feel unease. We are tired and are not sure how to carry on. Know that you are not alone and it’s okay.

Rest. But know that we need you so let your rest be purposeful. Let it recharge you for the fights ahead. As you rest, reflect on how you will resist. Will you join us in protesting the sale of our public lands? Will you mobilize our community to vote? Will you join our rapid response to protect our neighbors or to help people who have lost access to health care?

We need you at our rallies, but we also need you volunteering at the Food Bank, donating to legal centers, and commenting at the Data Center and energy board meetings. We need you doing the 5 minutes of action we share every Friday on Signal. And we need you to not lose hope.

If you want to join us or learn more, come find us at the Union Club this Thursday the 9th at 5 or come to another event you see on our calendar at missoularesists.com

The future of our country depends on patriots like us, standing up for what is right.

Rose Zee is a cofounder of Missoula Resists