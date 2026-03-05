MT Plastic Free

Big Sky Professional Baseball recently withdrew its request to install artificial turf at Ogren Park. On behalf of more than 550 Missoulians who signed the petition supporting natural grass, we thank Matt Ellis and Big Sky Professional Baseball.

Thank you for a decision that supports the health of our community, athletes, the Clark Fork River, and the climate. Research shows artificial turf sheds micro- and nanoplastics and toxic chemicals, posing risks to ecosystems and the planet’s community of life, including humans.

Surfaces can be up to 70 degrees hotter than surrounding air and, over its lifetime, emits carbon dioxide and methane—undermining local climate resilience and worsening global climate change. The plastic life cycle, including artificial turf, disproportionately harms low-income communities and people of color. Surfaces must be replaced, cannot be recycled, and drive further plastic production.

Big Sky Professional Baseball is a tremendous community asset. The Paddleheads are part of Missoula’s cultural fabric, and the organization enriches our community by hosting local events. Choosing natural grass continues a history of actions aligned with Missoula’s values.

We appreciate the residents and City Councilors engaged in this important conversation about safe, healthy playing surfaces. We believe natural grass is the best choice and will keep working to ensure our parks remain safe for people and the planet. We look forward to another season enjoying our ballfield, the Paddleheads, and events on living grass.

MT Plastic Free, Families for a Livable Climate, Climate Smart Missoula, Grow Safe Non-Toxic Missoula, Home ReSource, 350 Montana