Viewpoint: Bankhead must withdraw; no path to victory

To Ms. Bankhead, with urgency,

We are a group of Montana citizens, many of us are former or current elected public servants. Collectively we represent many decades of public service. We, like you, have Montana residents’ interests foremost in our minds and accordingly ask you to consider these points:

1. Under Donald Trump’s leadership and Republican acquiescence, democracy in the United States is under threat. Much of that is a result of corporate and private independent expenditure campaigns and political action committees working to change voting rules and engage in rampant gerrymandering.

2. Republican nominee Kurt Alme would rubber stamp all of Trump’s policies, many of which have proved harmful to Montanans.

3. All of the recent polls in the current Senate race, with the exception of one that was clearly sponsored by a Republican group, show that in a head-to-head race only Seth Bodnar would beat Alme. In all other scenarios Alme wins easily.

4. Based on the most recent campaign spending reports, Alme has raised $2 million, Bodnar has raised $3.2 million and your campaign has raised less than $100,000. There will be several more millions spent on the race by independent expenditure campaigns. Conservative groups will attack Bodnar and support you as long as your chances of winning remain low. But you will have no control over this spending and these attacks.

5. You will be attacked and vilified. Alme and Bodner will be attacked and vilified too. The independent expenditure campaigns will dig deep into all of your histories. They will exploit, magnify and exaggerate any perceived weaknesses.

6. Bodnar’s message of independence from the political parties and special interests is resonating with Montanans fed up with politics in Washington. He has received strong verbal and financial support from a wide spectrum of Montanans as he continues to tour the state.

7. Those of us who signed this letter recognize and express our gratitude for your public service and believe that in the future you will serve all Montanans and do what is best for all of us.

8. Based on these facts we believe that the clearest and strongest action you can take to ensure that Kurt Alme does not become our next U.S. Senator is to withdraw from the race and earnestly endorse Seth Bodnar as the only candidate now capable of beating Alme. We recognize that running for office entails sacrifice, and we appreciate your willingness to step up. But we also hope you can see that there is no path to victory ahead of you.

Thank you for taking the time to consider our opinion. And thank you for putting Montana first.

Respectfully,

Mike Kadas - Montana State Representative 1983-1996; Mayor of Missoula 1996-2006; Director of the Montana Department of Revenue 2013-2018

Fred Van Valkenburg – Montana State Senator 1978-1998; Missoula County Attorney 1998-2014

Mike Halligan – Montana State Senator 1980-2001

Diane Sands – Montana State Representative 1996-1998; Montana State Senator 2006-2024

Dorothy Bradley – Montana State Representative 1971-1978 & 1985-1992; Democratic Candidate for Governor of Montana 1992

Bob Brown – Montana State Representative 1970-1974; Montana State Senator 1975-1997; Montana Secretary of State 2001-2005; Republican Candidate for Governor of Montana 2004

Mae Nan Ellingson – Delegate to Montana Constitutional Convention 1972

Dennis Lind – Member and Chairman of the Montana Board of Regents 984-1990\

Rick Graetz - Writer, Publisher and Photographer