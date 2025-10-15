Viewpoint: Affordability makes Betsy Craske right for Ward 1

Bracha and Danny Tenenbaum

We're supporting Betsy Craske's campaign to represent the Northside and Rattlesnake neighborhoods on City Council.

Too many candidates talk about “community” as a slogan. Betsy lives it. She's a UM grad and a career educator. An entire generation of Missoula youth gained a deep appreciation for the outdoors thanks to Betsy's dedication.

She also has hard-nosed budget sense, having served as board treasurer for the West Central Montana Avalanche Foundation. The ability to balance revenues and expenditures, and distinguish between fiscal needs and wants is a unfortunately a rare trait-- and one we should absolutely seek out among folks who will manage our City's limited budget.

Most importantly, Betsy has a realistic vision for a thriving Missoula. Her vision for updating the City's land use plan will foster walkable neighborhoods with a mix of housing types, businesses, parks, and interconnected trails. That's the city we personally want to live in. But more importantly, that's the Missoula future generations deserve. That's why we'll be voting Betsy Craske for City Council this election.