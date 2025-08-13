Roger Koopman

Washington, Adams, Jefferson, Madison… a pretty fair line-up of leaders to chart the course of our fledgling republic, wouldn’t you say? Perfect men? Certainly not. But men of powerful intellect, passionately held principles and unshakable integrity. They debated and disagreed – often fiercely – but their devotion to their country and to the moral foundations of freedom itself, built a nation that lighted the world for liberty.

Now we select presidents like Joseph Biden and Donald Trump. One half-headed; the other two-headed. Imagine where our nation would be if men like these were our leaders during the critical years of our nation’s founding and the writing of our Constitution. How would America look?

In 2020, America elected an unremarkable man, who somehow amassed remarkable wealth. Mostly, he was known for his hair plugs, his social faux pas, and his sycophantic vice presidency at the feet of the most far-left U.S. President ever. Biden was the first seated president in history where the seat had a higher IQ than the person sitting in it.

As Joe’s decline steepened, he became the made-to-order mouthpiece for a radical ring of dedicated socialists, treasonous America-haters, and self-interested wealthy elites. Obama resumed his role as puppet-master of a president who could hardly put together two coherent sentences or navigate his way off the stage.

The vacuum of a vacant presidency was filled with the most extremist measures imaginable, including 162 executive orders that Biden (or his auto pen) mechanically signed. These promoted everything from hysterical climate alarmism aimed at halting pipelines and killing energy production, to identity insanity policies (DEI) that were forced into every dimension of government contracting and employment.

The legacy of our half-headed president includes 8 percent inflation, a cratering economy, a crime and drug pandemic, and the arrival of 10 million illegal immigrants to overload our education, health care and public welfare systems while paying no taxes and having no allegiance to our country whatsoever.

So the voters brought back Donald Trump, with his promise to clean up Biden’s messes and “Make America Great Again.” We wanted a president with a commonsense head on his shoulders. Instead, we got a president with two heads – one that cleaned up messes, and another that continued the inherited messes and made new ones of his own.

Head Number One followed the script of the candidate we elected. In an instant, Trump had demonstrated that America could indeed defend her borders, and the foreign invasion could be stopped. With the bold appointment of Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., he confronted the embedded Big Pharma and medical establishment control of NIH and CDC, and reversed the federal love affair with forced vaccinations. Number One Head also took on the politicalization and weaponization of the DOJ, CIA, and FBI, appointing champions of the Constitution Tulsi Gabbard and Kash Patel. Trump also erased many of Biden’s most extreme, freedom-killing executive orders.

At the same time, Trump Head Number Two was rapidly betraying the Constitution and the conservative cause. Promising to be the anti-war president, Trump instead took on Biden’s Ukrainian War as his own, spending billions more of our taxes to kill and wound millions more human beings, while bringing the world precipitously closer to nuclear conflict. Meanwhile, Trump has been fueling the flames of war in the Middle East, blindly backing Israel’s genocidal atrocities in Gaza while bombing a foreign nation in an unconstitutional act of war – then stomping on the free speech of those who challenged Israel’s outrages.

Equally unconstitutional was Trump’s imposition of taxation without representation on all American consumers, businesses and industries in the form of anti-free trade tariffs that are guaranteed to eventually drag down our economy and prosperity. Domestically, Trump’s claims to be an inflation-fighting fiscal conservative are a grim joke, as he pressures Congress to pass trillions of dollars in deficit spending, arguing that his deficits are good deficits. Predictably, Montana’s all-Republican congressional delegation timidly lines up behind Trump’s massive spending. I call them the Trumpeter Swans, as they always fly in flocks. Former Montana Congressman Matt Rosendale, by comparison, was his own man and soared like an eagle, so Trump destroyed him.

I my next column, I’ll explore the question of how America lost its leaders – and how we can bring them back.

Roger Koopman is president of Montana Conservative Alliance. He served four years in the Montana House of Representatives and eight years as a Montana Public Service commissioner. He operated a Bozeman small business for 37 years.