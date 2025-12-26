Viewpoint: Bill would leave Montanans at the mercy of industry

Beth Kaeding

In 1969, the U.S. endured two environmental disasters that made it painfully obvious

why the country needed legislation protecting Americans from the sort of industrial

development that could devastate our communities and upend our lives. In January of

that year, approximately 3 million gallons of crude oil washed onto the shores of Santa

Barbara County in California after an oil well off the coast experienced a blowout. Six

months later, the Cuyahoga River in Ohio caught fire after years of being used as a

repository for industrial waste.

Both disasters could have very well been avoided had there been a process in place

that provided federal decision makers with the information they needed to wisely

approve, modify, or reject a proposed industrial project when the health of our water, air,

and communities is at stake. Passed later that year by a unanimous vote in the Senate

and by a vote of 372-15 in the House, the National Environmental Policy Act is that

process. NEPA enables federal agencies to make fully informed decisions regarding

proposals that could have far-reaching implications. It also allows the public to

participate in those decisions.

I am a former federal NEPA compliance officer and a longtime member of Northern

Plains Resource Council, a Montana-based grassroots group that organizes people in

protection of their water, air, and land. I’ve seen firsthand how NEPA has spared many

ranchers, farmers, and others in Montana from decisions that could have resulted in

their ruin.

But some House members of Congress are trying to pass legislation, called the SPEED

Act, that would neuter NEPA and increase the likelihood that the government will make

uninformed decisions that result in the kind of disaster NEPA was created to prevent. It

will also severely undermine the public’s right not just to participate in the decision

making, but to hold the government accountable in court when the consequences of its

decisions do more harm than good for our communities.

NEPA requires that agencies prepare either an environmental assessment (EA) or an

environmental impact statement (EIS) to disclose all the pertinent information about a

proposed project and ensure that all available data are used to analyze and evaluate

the potential consequences of the proposal, including its cumulative and connected

effects.

Throughout Northern Plains’ 50-plus years, we have provided comments on numerous

EAs and EISs for proposed projects that would directly impact Montana’s family farms

and ranches and the water our rural communities depend on. Our ability to participate

has proved to be truly important for the public. Yes, we have filed a few lawsuits when

our EA or EIS comments were ignored or dismissed – and we have won many of those lawsuits for the reasons we presented in our cases. We do not want to file lawsuits, but we believe in exercising our right to hold government agencies accountable when they make terrible decisions.

The SPEED Act would diminish that right by reducing the statute of limitation from six

years to 150 days and allowing only those who have submitted “substantive and unique

comments” to file suit. That means if your comments weren’t up to snuff when the

proposal was first being considered and later your water was contaminated as a result

of the government's poor decision, you can forget about holding it accountable.

The SPEED Act would also make it much more likely that the government will make the

sort of uninformed, short-sighted decisions for which it needs to be held accountable.

The bill would do that by severely limiting what the government defines as a major

federal action and by scaling back the environmental impacts and other information that

agencies should consider in their decision making. Moreover, it would curtail the public

input agencies should consider.

If the SPEED Act were to pass, we would have little ability to participate in or challenge

agency decisions that truly affect our lives. And with the government unable to have the

information it needs to make good decisions, we would be at the mercy of industries

that all too often prioritize profit over the wellbeing of our communities.

Beth Kaeding is a retired federal employee who spent a number of years as a NEPA

compliance officer. She is a long-time member and former Board Chair of Northern

Plains Resource Council. She lives in Bozeman.