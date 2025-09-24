Viewpoint: Carlino has proven record, has earned reelection

Sophia Wolf-Camplin

Ask a Missoulian, “What are the biggest problems our community faces”, the most likely answers: housing and taxes. Building permit data shows that new residential development is not keeping pace with demand, which burdens property owners with higher taxes, renters with few rights, and contributes to homelessness. Daniel Carlino, who is a Ward 3 City Councilmember, has a history of fighting for owners, renters and unhoused people.

This November, Carlino is running against Jennifer Savage.

Savage personally contributes to the housing crisis in Missoula. She owns several short-term rentals listed on Airbnb. These properties, like so many others, could be converted from serving Airbnb’s bottom line into homes for the people who work in our schools, our hospitals and our businesses. Carlino proposed to zone short-term rentals as commercial property, like hotels, to limit their spread. Savage voted against this proposal, in her own self-interest, rather than meeting the needs of Ward 3.

It’s important that our property taxes are spent responsibly. Carlino has proposed dozens of budget amendments and passed 5, while Savage introduced 0 in the same 4-year span. By reviewing City Council meeting summaries, I only found 2 successful policy changes sponsored by Savage in total, and she did not reply when I asked for a full list of her achievements on Council. Meanwhile, I found 15 successful amendments and proposals from Carlino.

Ward 3 must re-elect Daniel Carlino who has proven himself to be a productive City Councilmember devoted to facing our biggest challenges.