Viewpoint: Carlino a voice for the underdog

Allie Harrison

Daniel Carlino has my vote for Ward 3, City Council. As a Missoulian who grew up here, I believe Missoula is at a crossroads, deciding whether to return to the heart of who we are or to drift into something unrecognizable.

Missoula is the Garden City for a reason: we are a refuge and beacon of hope for those who need it most. To live into that calling, we need leaders who recognize our destiny and will do whatever it takes to see Missoula thrive. Daniel is that leader.

Daniel speaks up for the vulnerable, champions the underdog, and does what’s right because it’s right. For years I’ve watched him on City Council take courageous stands, even when unpopular, demonstrating a fearless integrity rarely seen.

Through my work alongside our unhoused neighbors, I’ve seen the impact of having a voice on City Council who cares not only for the most well-off among us, but also for those in crisis. That’s the mark of true leadership. From the first time Daniel’s campaign literature graced my doorstep, I knew he was my representative.

Daniel asks the hard questions, empowers minority voices, and does the hard work. He is “the man in the arena,” as Theodore Roosevelt says, “(spending) himself in a worthy cause.” Hope thrives in adversity, and Daniel is Missoula’s man of hope for this hour. If you want a candidate who loves deeply and dares greatly, vote Daniel Carlino for Ward 3.