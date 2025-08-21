Dave Kaiser

Like many Missoula residents, I’m deeply concerned about our ever-increasing property taxes. Each year, our property taxes go up. Whether you're a homeowner or a renter, we are feeling the impact, and yet it’s hard to see a meaningful improvement in city services in return.

As a voter who takes these decisions seriously, I did a deep dive into where our Ward 3 City Council candidates stand on the issue of spending and accountability. Both Daniel Carlino and Jennifer Savage have served on the council for four years, so we don’t have to rely on campaign promises. We can look at their actual records.

What I found was a clear difference. Daniel Carlino has been one of the most active members on the council when it comes to the budget. He’s proposed more amendments than any other council member, pushing for things that actually benefit residents such as traffic calming, snow plowing, street sweeping, and sidewalks.

Just as importantly, he’s tried to cut millions in spending on projects like luxury hotel and bank redevelopments that don’t serve everyday Missoulians and who certainly do not need my tax dollars to assist them. In contrast, Jennifer Savage hasn’t introduced a single budget amendment during her entire four-year term. That tells me she’s not interested in challenging the status quo or making sure our tax dollars are spent wisely.

This November, I’m voting for someone who does the homework, challenges unnecessary spending, and actually fights for working Missoulians. I’m voting for Daniel Carlino.