Viewpoint: Christi Jacobsen not a political insider

Tony Hudson

Montanans Should Support Christi Jacobsen – PERIOD.

Montanans have never been afraid of a fight—especially when it’s a fight to protect our state, our freedoms, and the integrity of our elections. That’s why I believe Montana needs to send Christi Jacobsen to Congress.

When Christi first ran for Secretary of State, the political insiders in Helena said it couldn’t be done. She wasn’t the candidate the establishment wanted. Her opponent was a former Secretary of State and the President of the Montana Senate—someone backed by nearly every power broker in the state. The insiders lined up and declared the race over before it even began.

But they forgot something important: in Montana, the people—not the political class—decide elections.

Christi Jacobsen proved them wrong. She defeated the establishment favorites in the Republican primary and went on to win the general election. When Montanans had the chance to evaluate her record again, they reaffirmed their support. In two consecutive election cycles, voters elected Christi Secretary of State by commanding margins—delivering the strongest statewide results on the ballot.

Her success wasn’t an accident. As Secretary of State, Christi has made protecting the integrity of Montana’s elections a top priority. She has worked to strengthen voter safeguards, increase transparency, and ensure that every legal vote counts—and that the people of Montana can have confidence in the outcome of their elections.

That record matters now more than ever.

The latest polling shows that Montana’s 1st Congressional District will be one of the most competitive battleground seats in the country. With control of Congress potentially hanging in the balance, voters deserve a candidate who has already been tested and vetted by Montana voters again and again—and approved by them each time.

Christi Jacobsen is that candidate.

In fact, in her statewide victories she even outperformed the top of the ticket in Montana’s western district—proof that her support goes beyond partisan labels and reflects genuine trust from the voters she serves.

Tony Hudson lives in Stevensville