Viewpoint: Carlino’s character not fit for City Council

Barbara Koostra

From the fall of 2020 until spring/summer 2021, I was landlord to Daniel Carlino, currently a Ward 3 Missoula City Councilor. With three others, he rented a comfortable home from me.

I have photos of the damages/mess left after their move-out. Carlino and his roommates left many items as trash at each end of the block where the property exists. He/they informed me that they would rent a truck to retrieve items left streetside; that never happened. Neighbors confirmed seeing my tenants leave this mess.

Ten hours of cleaning were needed to return the home close to its move-in condition. A curtain was missing; glass door panes, the garbage disposal and ceiling tiles were broken. Dishes and personal items were abandoned. Their 2020 Christmas tree was left in the yard, rotting -- in July 2021.

Carlino failed to acknowledge the two-way street of respectfulness that should exist between tenants and landlords.

Carlino and his roommates relinquished their deposit to remunerate me for these offenses, but the time and effort required to make the home livable again I will never get back.

Also, I gave a 55-day notice to vacate at lease’s end, not a 30-day notice as Carlino informed the Missoulian on June 30, 2021. What kind of integrity does this treatment of a rental and landlord offer Missoula?

Please consider this letter as a negative character reference for Daniel Carlino as he seeks reelection to the Missoula City Council.

Barbara Koostra formerly served as the director of the Montana Museum of Art and Culture at the University of Montana.