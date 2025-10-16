Viewpoint: City Council needs leaders, not rubber stamps

Daniel Carlino

Missoula is a city full of bold people with big ideas. But too often, our City Council doesn’t reflect that spirit. Instead of empowering the community, the council majority simply rubber-stamps whatever the city administration recommends.

When I ran for City Council, I promised to be a voice for everyday Missoulians, and I strive to be someone who listens to the people, not just to city staff or the Mayor. I’ve kept that promise. But far too often, residents take the time to show up, write letters, or speak out, only to find the decision was already made before the meeting even began.

Week after week, the same eight-member majority votes “yes” on nearly everything put in front of them. My opponent in this race, Jennifer Savage, is part of that bloc. If you’ve watched our meetings, you know what I mean. The votes are predictable, marching in lockstep with the administration no matter the issue and no matter how many Missoulians raise concerns.

Like many of you, I once believed the City Council was where important decisions were made about how we spend our tax dollars, what policies we adopt, and how we protect our open spaces. But here’s what really happens: Affordable child care? Sometimes yes, sometimes no, depending on what city staff says. Preserve open space? Yes. Develop land zoned as open space? Also yes. Emergency shelter? Yes in principle, no in practice. Public land? We buy it, then sell it to the highest bidder.

If a proposal with a fancy powerpoint came before council to refill Glacial Lake Missoula, I’d be worried. I’ve chosen a harder path. Instead of rubber-stamping, I’ve introduced amendments and policy changes to reflect our community’s needs.

While many of my proposals have been shot down by the council, I’ve still passed more policy changes than any other council member in the past four years. I’ve pushed back on corporate subsidies, fought for truly affordable housing, safer streets, and defended our open spaces. I’ve worked to make the city government responsive to the people who live here, not just to those who profit from development deals.

This work isn’t always popular with the establishment. But I didn’t run to go along. I ran to stand up for everyday Missoulians. If you want another automatic “yes” on City Council, the choice is clear. But if you want someone who listens, leads, and actually challenges the status quo to protect our environment and offer a more affordable way of life, I’d be honored to earn your vote.

That’s what I’ve fought for, and that’s what I’ll keep fighting for. I’m Councilman Daniel Carlino, and I’m running for re-election because Missoula deserves a City Council that works for the people, not just signs off on what’s already been decided.