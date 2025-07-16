Viewpoint: Jonessian best fit for City Council Ward

Lynette Jonessian

Valeda L. Jonessian is very excited to announce her candidacy for City Council in Ward Six. With a passion for public service and a commitment to improving the quality of life for all residents, Valeda is ready to bring positive change to the community. Here are some of the reasons why she is running:

Infrastructure

Valeda wants to ensure that our community has strong infrastructure, including transportation and communication systems, water and power lines, and essential facilities such as sidewalks, local shops, and affordable housing.

Accessibility

Valeda is a staunch advocate for accessibility as a civil right and to uphold federal law. She supports the Americans with Disabilities Act Amendments Act (ADAAA) and Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973, and she is committed to ensuring that everyone has equal access to public services and facilities. She will work to ensure sidewalks and crosswalks are ADA compliant, making our neighborhood safe for everyone.

Civil Rights

She is dedicated to promoting fair housing for all and making sure that sidewalks and bike lanes are well-maintained. She believes in the importance of creating a community where everyone feels welcome and included.

With a focus on these key issues, Valeda L. Jonessian is ready to serve the residents of Ward Six and work towards a better future for all. Join her in this journey and support her vision for a stronger, more inclusive Missoula.