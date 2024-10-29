Viewpoint: There are bipartisan solutions to climate change

Kirk Bryan Jr.

In the decades after World War II, it came as a shock when Roger Revelle, at that time the director of Scripps Institution of Oceanography, warned that the surface of the ocean was becoming increasingly acidic and unable to absorb the rapidly growing carbon dioxide produced by the use of fossil fuels.

He encouraged the monitoring of carbon dioxide.

The most well-known measurements were made at Mauna Loa, located in Hawaii, far from any heavy industry. The measurements showed that carbon dioxide in the air was increasing rapidly.

Decades later, the increase of carbon dioxide has continued and accelerated, due to newly Industrialized countries. The warming of the world’s oceans has slowed climate change, but the effects are already severe close to the Equator.

What to do? Spread the word to your family and friends. There are bipartisan solutions we can all support, no matter our political persuasion. Please see cclusa.org.