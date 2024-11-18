Viewpoint: College – the benefits beyond jobs

Sneed Collard III

It’s that time of year when many high school seniors—and probably a lot of the rest of us—are thinking about their futures. For many, a first step is to consider college. According to the US Bureau of Statistics, about 61% of high school graduates enrolled in college in 2023. That is about four percent lower than in the pre-pandemic year 2019—and about seven or eight percentage points lower than the 2010 to 2019 period, for both men and women.

I can’t prove this, but I think that at least part of the reason for the decline has been decades of steady messaging that the sole purpose of going to college is to get a job. College, of course, has played a role in finding a career since higher institutions first opened their doors.

But let’s face it, you don’t need to go to college for a lot of great jobs. Many trade and technician positions generate salaries at least as competitive as what many four-year college graduates earn, and this can factor heavily into whether a young person decides to pursue a college degree. However, the “job only” argument for college ignores another equally compelling reason for pursuing higher education: to learn things.

It is simply breathtaking how much there is to learn about the world above and beyond what a K-12 education provides. I majored in a scientific field, but when I entered college, I was just as excited by the opportunity to study history, philosophy, literature, art, music, and even P.E. What’s more, my major allowed me enough freedom that I could usually fit in one of these electives on top of my required courses.

Alas, that doesn’t seem to be the case these days. I have talked to several science students lately, and their course loads leave almost no room for exploring the many other aspects of our world. That is a shame for several reasons. One is that taking other classes is just a whole lot of fun. Another is that these other classes enrich one’s entire life. It’s not a stretch to say that the electives I took in college fundamentally shaped how I live my life and look at the world today.

Learning about a variety of things also allows us to see into and consider our complicated world with a much more informed background. Especially in a time when data and opinions—much of them based on lies—assault us at every turn, a broader education helps us formulate our thoughts and make better decisions about our lives and society.

Sure, all of us can and do educate ourselves beyond school—but the business of life does catch up with us. For most of us, college presents an unparalleled opportunity to really dive into formal classes taught by experts.

Cost is a real concern for almost everyone, and I agree that it seems foolish to take out expensive loans to pursue many lower-paying careers. Community colleges, however, are a relatively inexpensive option for one’s first two years.

The Western Undergraduate Exchange (WUE) also gives Montana kids access to more than one hundred schools in other states without having to pay full out-of-state tuition. Montana’s own universities offer outstanding scholarships based on need and merit. The point: it’s worth figuring it out. College can train you for a job, but it can do much, much more. It can help you make the most of this one, short life that each of us is given.

Sneed Collard is the author of more than one hundred books, including Birding for Boomers—and Everyone Else Brave Enough to Embrace the World’s Most Rewarding and Frustrating Activity.