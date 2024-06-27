Loren Pinski

On June 22, it was reported that Ryan Zinke, Matt Rosendale and 190 House Republicans voted to reinstate a confederate monument in Arlington National Cemetery.

Ryan Zinke, Rosendale and 190 House Republicans voted to honor, support, promote, and idolize the history and morality of the Confederacy. One can only assume that Zinke, Rosendale and190 House Republicans support the basic tenants of the Confederacy: Racism, Bigotry, White Supremacy, Torture, Rape, Lies, Treason, and Slavery.

One can only assume that Ryan Zinke, Rosendale and 190 House Republicans support the kidnapping of millions of Africans, the torture and rape of millions of Africans, the force breeding and selling of millions of Africans and the starvation, killing, forced labor, and exploitation of millions of Africans.

One can only assume that Zinke, Rosendale and 190 House Republicans support the treason of the Confederacy and the killing of over 600,000 Union American soldiers along with the assignation of President Lincoln.

One can only assume that Ryan Zinke, Rosendale and 190 House Republicans support the racist actions of the Klan, segregation, the lynching and torture of Black men, the rape of Black women, the burning of Black churches, and the Jim Crowe laws. Rosendale wimped out of another election (DNA analysis anyone?).

Now it’s time to vote Zinke out of office and elect someone who honors and supports our country, our ideals, and our constitution - Vote Monica Tranel for Congress.