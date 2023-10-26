Viewpoint: City Council needs Gwen Jones’ experience

Deena Mansour

Missoula and Ward 3 require experience, integrity, established working relationships, and passion for community. City Council President and incumbent Gwen Jones offers these crucial elements. Voting for Gwen is an investment in thoughtful governance and our future.

Gwen grew up in Ward 3 and returned here to raise her kids. She has invested in key issues that matter to our community: youth, education, housing, tax reform, and climate change.

Gwen has extensive leadership experience: in addition to a record of volunteerism, she has gained the trust to be elected Council Vice President and then President, including serving as interim Mayor. While she serves on all committees, she has deeply studied challenging issues of taxation, budgeting, and administration.

She is committed to problem solving together with community, as evidenced by her work on homeless and shelter issues, master plans for the downtown and midtown areas, and affordable housing resident oversight committee. Gwen is renowned for her responsive constituent communications, and co-founded the Local Government Academy to provide a new venue for public participation.

We need experienced Council members to ensure that our city represents who we are as a people. Gwen Jones provides that experience.