Viewpoint: Where is Sen. Daines?

Dave Hadden

Since 2017 Daines has held “tele-town hall” meetings, phone-base town halls where questions are screened and Daines gets to avoid looking his constituents in the eye when he answers questions. Tele-town halls are sanitized versions of the real thing.

Daines’ approach to ‘meeting the people’ stands in sharp contrast to Montana tradition. He’s been called out on this practice numerous times, particularly by individuals who disagree with his votes. But in avoiding hard questions from disgruntled constituents, he’s also missing out hearing from other Montanans who just have questions and very limited access to power.

Daines’ avoidance also stands in sharp contrast to his fellow Republican from Nebraska, Representative Mike Flood who routinely holds in-person town halls even in areas of high Democratic voters. Flood meets in person because he thinks town halls are part of our political system that help fulfill our constitutional right to protest.

Flood shows up. He listens courteously. He answers his constituents' questions directly to their faces. And he defends his record as he feels called to do so. He’s impressive.

Flood calls his attending in-person town halls part of his accountability to his constituents.

Recently, the National Republican Leadership Committee instructed congressional Republicans to not hold in-person town hall meetings because they were generating too many negative headlines (i.e. national Republican policies were growing unpopular).

Steve Daines was the leader of the National Republican Leadership Committee when that prohibition on in-person town halls was handed down. Apparently, not only does Daines want to prevent Montanans from meeting him in unscripted town halls, he wants to ensure that no constituent in any state gets to meet with their Republican representative in Congress.

This is a loss for us Montanans and citizens of every state.

In days not too long past, Montana’s congressional delegation routinely set up their own in-person town halls. They met with their constituents and learned something about the real lives of Montanans. Former Sen. Tester held at least ten town hall meetings since 2017. Steve Daines zero, only carefully scripted 'events' with invited guests.

To be sure, town halls can get loud and people will express anger and frustration. But as Rep. Flood of Nebraska observed (even amidst boos and catcalls), there are numerous benefits to him for showing up in person, including: 1) that Republicans and Democrats get to actually talk to each other; 2) he gets to explain and defend his votes; 3) he learns and then gets a chance to correct legislation that unintentionally may have harmed his constituents; 4) he can debate his constituents; and 5) his constituents get to hold him accountable.

That’s a whole lot of benefits for all.

The problem with Steve Daines’ approach is that it only benefits Steve Daines. He doesn’t have to explain publicly his vote in the ‘Town Square’. He doesn’t have to listen directly to the problems and challenges facing ordinary Montanans. He gets to control the message. And, he avoids being held publicly accountable. Geez, that can be uncomfortable, right, Steve?

In-person town halls take a deep commitment to work for all constituents, and it takes thick skin (i.e. courage). Maybe Steve Daines has neither.