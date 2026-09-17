Viewpoint: Let’s take dark money out of Montana politics

John Westenberg

It can be discouraging that our country seems increasingly divided on so many issues. There is at least one issue, however, that is bucking that trend. Folks of almost all political persuasions agree that the anonymous “dark money” being spent to influence our elections is bad for democracy.

In Montana, unprecedented infusions of money have caused election conversations to become louder, yet less informative. Those of us who can only offer our votes, not big checks, are being squeezed out.

When that money is dark or anonymous, the conversation becomes even more distorted. It’s impossible to know what the folks behind the dark money stand to gain, or whether they are even Montanans.

I realize money will always play a role in politics. I’m convinced, however, that a huge step can be taken to make that money “honest”. I-194, or the Montana Plan, will be on the ballot this fall, and it addresses some of the current system’s worst excesses. Under the Montana Plan “artificial persons” (corporations, LLC’s, nonprofits, associations, trade unions) would not be allowed to make political contributions. It would no longer be possible for big money, out of state donors to remain hidden behind these “artificial persons”. The Montana Plan would make it possible to identify who is donating.

No one would lose the right to donate… but like the rest of us, the donors who now feed and hide behind the dark money machines would be required to list the amount of their donation, their occupation, and their state of residence.

The Montana Plan, I-194, can be summarized with one word: Transparency. Please vote yes on I-194.

John Westenberg lives in Missoula.