Viewpoint: Support for Davis for mayor

Deb Poteet

The mayoral election is coming up, and I’m looking forward to the chance to vote for Andrea Davis.

Of course, the fact she’d be our first female mayor in generations isn’t reason alone to vote for her. The reason to elect Andrea is that she’s the candidate best suited to deal with our city’s biggest challenges.

She has 15 years of executive leadership navigating the most complicated issues in our community. Andrea listens to the concerns of Missoulians and will guide Missoula through continued growth.

Her in-depth knowledge of housing issues is invaluable, and she has the ability to help the city navigate the growing number of unhoused individuals. She has a fresh perspective and amazing energy to boot.

I look forward to casting my ballot for the most qualified person for the job; Andrea Davis.