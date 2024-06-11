Viewpoint: Democracy is bipartisan

Linda McCulloch and Bob Brown

Having proudly served as former Secretaries of State in Montana, we understand how important democracy is to the people of our state. It’s not a matter of what side of the aisle you stand on – it’s a matter of what you value.

Recently our state’s Supreme Court reaffirmed that Montanan’s right to cast a ballot is not a mere privilege – it is a right guaranteed by our Constitution. A coalition of lawmakers in Congress, including Montana’s Senator Tester, are working to uphold the integrity of our democracy through the Freedom to Vote Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act.

The reintroduction of both these important bills comes at a critical moment. These measures are designed to combat voter suppression, restrict dark money in politics, and support transparency across the board. They work to ensure that Montanans, and all Americans, can cast their ballots without interference from special interests, out-of-state influence, and endless hurdles.

These bills ensure fair and honest voting practices and are something all citizens, including our Congressional delegation, can unite behind regardless of party.

By supporting the Freedom to Vote Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act, we can ensure that Montana continues to set an example for maintaining the integrity of our elections. We are onboard with this. It’s the Montana way.

Linda McCulloch served as Secretary of State as a Democrat from 2009-2017; Bob Brown served as Secretary of State as a Republican from 2001-2005.