Viewpoint Democrats in the Senate kick conservation to the curb

Andrew Posewitz

Conservation enjoys the support of all parties and a huge majority of residents. That support takes the form of the North American Wildlife Recovery model and is responsible for our abundance of wild things and places.

Within the last 20 years, a fringe of extremists began advancing an agenda to erode the North American Model and found a small foothold in Montana. We can now add a group of Democrats in the Montana Senate to those who are kicking conservation to the curb.

A heartbreaking vote occurred on the 24th. The Senate had an opportunity to right a wrong from the prior session and join the House in passing HB907. Instead, HB907 failed thanks to the no votes from a cabal of Democratic Senators - Flowers, Boldman, Curdy, Dunwell, Ellis, Fern, Hayman, Pope, Smith and Windy Boy. There was other no votes, but not from people who profess to support conservation or resident hunters.

HB907 removed the guaranteed licenses for non-resident landowners which they currently receive in exchange for absolutely nothing. Resident Montanans were outraged and the North American Wildlife Recovery model violated. HB907 added some minor form of access in exchange for the licenses and flew out of the house on a bi-partisan basis.

HB907 was supported by every significant conservation/hunting group in Montana including Montana Wildlife Federation, BHA, Montana Sportsmen Alliance, Skyline Sportsmen, Anaconda Sportsmen and Helena Hunters and Anglers. Opposed were lobbyists for the non-residents, which was enough for those Senate Democrats to turn their backs on our residents and the North American Model in favor of people who can’t vote here.

Conservation politics is no longer as simple as it used to be because of those seeking to undermine our progress. I want to thank Minority Leader Sullivan (D – Missoula) and Rep. Hinkle (R-Belgrade) for putting Montana ahead of billionaire non-residents and leading this bill out of the House on a bi-partisan basis only to die an unceremonious death at the hands of a small group of Senate Democrats.

Andrew Posewitz is a fourth-generation Montanan and a fierce public land and hunting advocate. He previously served as Chief of Staff in the State Auditor’s office, is one of the founders of the Montana Public Trust Coalition and a frequent speaker at conservation events.