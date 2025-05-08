Viewpoint: Democrats lead the way in putting Montanans first

Sen. Pat Flowers

Thanks to voters across the state, we sent more Democrats to the Montana Legislature this session. Democrats came to the legislature to put Montanans first, and we did.

Democrats showed up with clear priorities and a commitment to deliver: lower costs, strong public schools, access to health care, and real solutions for housing, property taxes, and childcare. We worked across the aisle when it made sense, and we stood firm when core freedoms were on the line.

The result? One of the most productive and balanced sessions in recent memory because Democrats were at the table and ready to govern.

Let’s talk about what we delivered:

Health Care: Thanks to Democratic leadership, Medicaid has been signed into law without a sunset clause. That means health care protections for thousands of Montanans are secure without the constant threat of being ripped away.

Affordable Housing: We made historic, bipartisan progress to address Montana’s housing crisis. It’s not solved, but for the first time in a long time, we’re moving in the right direction with real investments and real solutions.

Property Taxes: Montana Democrats delivered long-lasting property tax relief that was stronger, fairer, and more focused on the people who actually need help, instead of tax plans that benefit the wealthy and offer one-time solutions.

Strong Schools: We delivered major wins for public education, from teacher pay increases to early childhood funding to inflationary adjustments for our local schools. Democrats know our kids are Montana’s future, and we put them first.

Child Care: With new investments and bipartisan support, Democrats advanced real solutions to make child care more affordable and accessible. Families and small businesses alike are better off when parents have safe, reliable care for their kids.

Protecting Freedom: Democrats fought back against attacks on our freedoms and impartial courts by defeating major threats and protecting the rights Montanans depend on. The fight is not over, but our state is stronger because we stood up.

We’re proud of what we accomplished, but let’s be clear: the work isn’t over.

Montanans want a government that listens to them, not one that plays political games or rewrites the rules behind closed doors. Now it’s up to the Governor to prove that he heard the people loud and clear. Will he support these hard-won, bipartisan solutions, or will he undermine them with vetoes and executive overreach?

Because make no mistake: the threats are still real. The Governor’s tax priorities favor the wealthy and do nothing for working families. The attacks on our rights, our courts, and our public institutions aren’t going away. And in the face of that, Democrats will keep showing up, keep fighting back, and keep putting Montana first.

We are the party of freedom, fairness, and affordability. And we are more energized than ever to keep electing Democrats who will protect what matters most. This session proved what’s possible when Democrats have more seats at the table. Imagine what we can do with even more. Let’s build on this momentum and keep fighting for all of Montana.

Pat Flowers is the Senate Minority Leader.