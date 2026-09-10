Viewpoint: Let’s do it right

Montana Sportsmen Alliance

It would be hard to imagine a Central Montana property with greater potential public benefit than the Hannah Ranch. A 3,652-acre property nestled against the northwestern corner of the Big Snowy Mountains, its diverse habitat supports an abundance of wildlife, including large numbers of the Snowies’ rapidly expanding elk herd. Perhaps more significantly, it could facilitate access to a large segment of mountainous National Forest terrain that is otherwise difficult or impossible to reach.

In 2021, owners Jamie and Lisa Gilbert approached the Department of Fish, Wildlife, and Parks offering to negotiate a permanent easement on the property that would allow public access for hunting and other recreational purposes as well as protect against habitat loss to development. The value of the easement appraised at $3.5 million, above the $ I million that mandates approval by the State Land Board. This money would come from the FWP Habitat Montana program, mostly funded through non-resident license fees. No taxpayer money would be required.

The Fergus County Board of Commissioners supported pursuing the permanent easement, as did most public comment save for a few local parties concerned about increased hunting pressure. However, it faces a potential problem before the Land Board. Some Land Board members have expressed opposition to permanent easements on partisan grounds despite their proven record of success on other properties.

FWP then proposed a 99-year easement, although this has never been done before. It is hard to identify any advantage to this alternative other than avoiding pushback from political interests opposed to permanent easements. It would result in no meaningful financial benefit and runs contrary to the landowners’ wishes. The true irony in this case is that the Gilberts specifically want to see a permanent easement on the land. In a recent discussion, they stressed their desire to provide public access while maintaining the property’s ranch production rather than having it become a sprawling development or a trophy hunting property for wealthy out-of-state interests. Although concern for private property rights is often cited in opposition to permanent easements, the Gilberts’ admirable decision about the future of the property is in fact an expression of their private property rights.

A permanent easement on this special piece of property would provide substantial long-term benefits to Montanans at no cost to Montana taxpayers while guaranteeing those benefits for future generations. It’s time to do the right thing and support the public interest rather than yielding to partisan political considerations. Montanans should insist that FWP and the Land Board negotiate a permanent easement rather than an unprecedented 99-year lease that defies landowner wishes, creates future uncertainty, and provides no advantages over a permanent easement. Abandoning this effort now would waste resources and establish a dangerous precedent. Public comment will be accepted until July 28 and should be sent to sandersen@mt.gov

The Montana Sportsmen Alliance: Joe Perry, Conrad; Don Thomas, Lewistown; Jeff Herbert, Helena; Ray Gross, Dillon; Tim Thier, Trego; Bruce Sterling, Thompson Falls; Robert Wood, Hamilton; Greg Munther, Missoula; Erik Nylund, Butte; Erik Vilen, Helena; Andrew McKean, Glasgow; JW Westman, Park City; Steve Schindler, Glasgow; Jock Conyngham, Evero; Harvey Nyberg, Lewistown; Rachelle Schrute, Lewistown