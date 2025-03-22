Viewpoint: Elk bill custom made to suit Galt family

JW Westerman

So the Galt family doesn’t like elk – at least when they can’t sell trophy bulls.

Sen. Wylie Galt has brought his latest elk slaughter bill, SB 270. It should be titled the “Galt Family Protection Act,” because the Galts sell trophy bulls, period!

Then, when they’re supposedly overrun with elk because no cows were taken, they want to kill off hundreds to prevent crop damage.

Now SB 270 will allow that, with no provisions for public access during the general season. Call it what you want – it’s a pure game ranching scheme straight out of an African game farm or European aristocrat’s estate.

Actually, it’s worse because the Galts want to charge for the cow elk hunts, too. Sounds like a case of good old-fashioned special interest and welfare for them. Welcome to Montana, brought to you by Gov. Gianforte and his Lt. Gov. Kristen Juras – who happens to be a Galt.

Oh, and please be reminded the Galts were the first to sue Montana over the stream access law, I can't imagine they've completely given up on that either. Say goodbye to public hunting as this cancer spreads throughout our state.