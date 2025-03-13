Viewpoint: Daines’ bill aimed at ‘huge’ energy misleading

Paul Grimstad

Sen. Daines misses the mark with the “Supporting Made in America Energy Act” that he claims will “have a huge impact on creating Montana jobs [and] boosting our economy.”

This bill has nothing to do with job creation and everything to do with political rhetoric that threatens the very nature of public lands.

His bill would put every acre of available (but not necessarily suitable) public land up for leasing by private companies four times a year. Thatʼs 200 million acres, nearly 85% of all BLM lands in the West.

This bill could sidestep the local public analysis process, putting lands with little to no potential for development, critical wildlife habitat, important recreation areas, and more on a silver platter for private corporations.

These companies donʼt need access to more public land: Private companies currently have23.2 million acres under lease, nearly half of which it has yet to put into production while the industry is producing more domestic oil and gas than ever before.

Making lands available for leasing will not lead to new job creation. In fact, the oil and gas industry employs 25% fewer people than it did a decade ago. Advances in technology, including artificial intelligence, will lead to even more human resource downsizing, not more.

All this bill does is tell his constituents that Sen. Daines has no regard for all the other things public lands provide in Montana and that he cares more about pleasing corporate donors than meaningful positive impacts back home.