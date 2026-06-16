Viewpoint: Epstein files revelations

David Daniels

What did Trump say and do to a 13-year-old girl according to interviews conducted by the F.B.I. and now part of the Epstein Files?

Is this a trivia question?

Or does the question raise stark legitimate questions about our chief executive?

What did Trump do?

People who dismiss the Epstein Files as a hoax are unfamiliar with reality. The scope of evidence surrounding Epstein’s crimes is compelling and beyond dispute. The Epstein Files contain a trove of evidence that would bring convictions for less well-connected felons. It’s a case study on American-style corruption.

Does it matter what Epstein’s victims say about Trump? James Comer and other republicans in congress think not. Their mission is to delay, deny, and depose the release of Epstein documents linked to insurrectionists.

Should America be led by a pedophile? Should our military be under the command of someone who does children? Should sworn testimony of tremendous public concern be selectively concealed from the American people? What did that 13-year-old say to the F.B.I.? Was it important?

Republican Senator Cynthia Lummis of Wyoming found it important. Interviewed by the Cowboy State Daily (2/10/26) after seeing unredacted transcripts, Lummis remarked, “but now I see what the big deal is, and it was worth investigating, and the members of Congress pushing this were not wrong.” In the interview, she also made mention of 9 year old victims. Does that make testimony from a 13-year-old more relevant and credible?

The Epstein Files deserve more than a partisan shakedown. Releasing the files is only the first step in restoring justice in America. Those people impeding the release of documents must be held accountable.

David Daniels, Missoula